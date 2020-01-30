Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bill McNeill, who captained Celtic to victory in the European Cup in 1967, died from dementia last year

The daughter of Celtic and Scotland legend Billy McNeill has called for a ban on under-12s heading footballs in training to be extended to older age groups.

The Scottish FA wants to wants to introduce the ban due to fears over the links between football and dementia.

McNeill, who had lived with dementia since 2010, died aged 79 last April.

His family has helped launch the Billy Against Dementia fund to support ex-players suffering from the condition.

And Susan McNeill believes more should be done to protect young footballers from developing serious health problems later in life.

Image caption Billy McNeill's daughter Susan believes a ban on under-12s heading footballs is "a step in the right direction"

She said the proposed ban for under-12s was " a step in the right direction".

But she added: "It could be extended because kids at that age possibly don't head the ball as much.

"It's maybe the next age group up that kids start to head the ball more."

The Scottish FA is expected to announce a ban on under-12s heading the ball in training in the coming weeks.

A similar ban has been in place in the US since 2015.

But Scotland would become the first European country to impose a restriction on head contact.

Discussions have been ongoing since the release of a study in October which found the first links between former players and degenerative brain disease.

'A great legacy'

Susan McNeill hopes the new fund named in her father's honour will be "the start of something fantastic".

She said: "It's fabulous - a great legacy for Dad.

"It means there's a generation of footballers who are suffering from a similar condition and we can do whatever we can for them.

"We hope it's the start of something fantastic and we're absolutely delighted to be involved with it.

"In Dad's day, he was playing with a big heavy leather ball which would get soaking wet and would become extremely hard.

"We know that in training they practised with the same ball so we do feel that there is a link between (his condition and) his playing days.

"Obviously the results that have come out recently are indicating that."

Image caption Frank McAvennie believes young footballers need to be protected from head injuries

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie and ex-Rangers and Scotland manager Walter Smith joined Billy McNeill's widow Liz and other family members at the launch of the fund.

McAvennie, who played under McNeill from 1987 to 1989, also backed calls for a ban on heading in the youngest age groups.

He said: "They've got to learn to head the ball because when they grow up and get involved in the big game they've got to be able to do it.

"The coaches will find some way to keep them practising - maybe heading a sponge ball or something like that.

"But at under-12, let their brains grow and there's plenty of time for heading the ball later."

Image caption Walter Smith hopes Billy McNeill's iconic status will help increase public awareness about dementia

Walter Smith added: "Billy McNeill was one of the most iconic players in my time in Scottish football and unfortunately passed away due to dementia.

"It's good that his family have started this charity to bring it more into the public's knowledge that footballers who have been exposed to heading a large number of balls over their career can be affected by the disease."

*A fund-raising Billy Against Dementia golf event and dinner will take place at Mar Hall in Renfrewshire on 29 May.