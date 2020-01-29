Image caption Brownlie was discovered in his cell at HMP Low Moss

Four men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a prisoner in HMP Low Moss.

Darren Brownlie was found in his cell at the prison in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, following an alleged disturbance.

David Robb, 30, Craig Derrick, 30, Brian Laing, 26, and David Till, 33 are accused of killing Mr Brownlie, 47, on 6 January this year.

The men made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

They will appear again in court within the next eight days.

All four continued to be remanded in custody by Sheriff Paul Crozier pending further examination.