Glasgow City Council has described reports a prestigious gallery building could be sold off as "speculative".

A paper raises the prospect of selling off the building which houses the Gallery of Modern Art and moving the collection.

The gallery is set within a former townhouse in Royal Exchange Square.

The nearby statue of the Duke of Wellington, which is usually adorned by a traffic cone, is one of the city's best known landmarks

Hard proposals for this year's budget are still to be announced.

The gallery, which opened in 1996, is close to George Square, major shopping streets and the Merchant City.

It is the seventh-most visited tourist attraction in Scotland.

The council paper suggested money could be raised by selling the building while the collection could be moved to one of the city's other galleries or museums.

Glasgow's galleries and museums - which offer free admission - are run by an arms-length trust, Glasgow Life.

Councillors are expected to set their budget for the coming year on 20 February.

The council is run by an SNP-minority administration which has yet to announce its preferred options.

However, in line with normal practice, council officers produce papers outlining possible ways of saving money or raising revenue for councillors to consider.

There is no suggestion that the modern art collection would be sold.

The question raised is about where it should be housed.