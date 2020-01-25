Glasgow & West Scotland

Two men found stabbed near Coatbridge police station

  • 25 January 2020
Whittington Street
Image caption The men were found in the Whittington Street area of Coatbridge

Two men have been taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds near a police station in North Lanarkshire.

Officers were called after a man was discovered with chest injuries in the Whittington Street area of Coatbridge at about 06:55.

A second man was later found with back wounds inside a property on the same street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing and officers remain at the scene.

