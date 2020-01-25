Man arrested abroad over Glasgow murder due in court
- 25 January 2020
A man arrested abroad on a European arrest warrant in connection with a murder is expected to appear in court next week.
Jamie Lee, 23, died following an incident in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow on 8 July, 2017.
The 25-year-old, who was arrested in December, is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.