Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Henry's owner has been left "devastated" by his death

A pet dog was killed in the crossfire as a man was shot in a targeted gang attack on a housing estate.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident in Brunswick Gardens, Cumbernauld, at about 18:55 on Thursday.

But Police Scotland have now revealed white Maltichon called Henry died during the shooting.

The dog's 52-year-old owner, who has been left "devastated", suffered a minor injury to her hand.

Officers said four men in a silver Ford Focus drove into the street before three of car's occupants started chasing a 27-year-old man.

The gang were armed with a gun, which was fired, and a bladed weapon.

Image caption Police were still at the scene on Friday morning

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious but not life threatening injuries to his back.

Det Ch Insp Gillian Grant said: "This was completely reckless and the fact this happened in a residential street shows the suspects had a complete disregard for the safety of the public.

"A woman who was simply walking her dog has been left absolutely devastated."

Officers are conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries and patrols have been increased in the area.

Det Ch Insp Grant added: "I would appeal to the public to contact us with any relevant information about this attack because this behaviour cannot be allowed to happen in our communities."

Image copyright Paul Smith Image caption A man is understood to have been shot in Cumbernauld

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack or saw the silver Focus shortly before or after the incident.

The car was found burnt out on Fannyside Mill, Moore Road, at Forrest Road near to Blackthorn Roundabout around 19:55 on Thursday, an hour after the attack. The partial registration plate is 67 ZKZ.

The only description available for the suspects is that they were wearing dark clothing and possibly balaclavas.