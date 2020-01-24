Image copyright Threesixty Architecture Image caption How Paisley high street could look with more room for pedestrians and outdoor events

The future of Paisley could include a high street cinema and European-style food hall, under a radical new blueprint for the town centre.

City leaders hope the "reimagining" of the Renfrewshire town could attract investors and reverse the decline of the high street.

They want to bring vacant historic buildings into use, develop more town centre homes and improve public areas.

The plans are supported by the Scottish government and Renfrewshire Council.

Image copyright Threesixty Architecture Image caption A community group is already bringing forward the proposals for the new cinema

The report, Vision for Paisley Town Centre 2030, was based on the idea that changes to the way people shop have left town centres such as Paisley's empty and struggling to survive.

The 10-year development outlines proposals aimed at increasing footfall, including:

Increasing town centre residents, including by redeveloping the Paisley Centre shopping complex into a new residential quarter

A high street cinema and a food hall housing independent food and drink businesses

New public spaces, new streets and lanes creating routes to "hidden" parts of the town centre

Bringing vacant sites such as the Liberal Club, YMCA and TA buildings back into use

Relocating parts of the university and college campuses into the heart of the town centre.

Image copyright Threesixty Architecture Image caption How the Liberal Club could look if repurposed as a food hall

The document, drawn up by Glasgow-based Threesixty Architecture, builds on the town's unsuccessful bid to become UK City of Culture in 2021.

Cabinet Secretary Aileen Campbell said: "This study represents another significant milestone in the regeneration of Paisley and is further evidence of the ambition and commitment of the local community and partners."

She added that the study could be used as a template for other towns planning redevelopment.

Image copyright Threesixty Architecture Image caption An aerial shot of the proposed development of the Paisley Centre

Although some of the proposals, such as the new cinema, are already being brought forward, most of them have not secured funding.

She hoped that this study will attract investors and build support for ideas designed to end the long-tem decline of Scottish high streets.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: "The way people shop has changed forever, and towns everywhere are seeing the same issues with empty retail space."

He added: "We can't turn the clock back but we can consider how we could change to attract new life and footfall in future - and that's what Paisley is doing."

Image copyright Threesixty Architecture Image caption How the Paisley Centre could look, according to the proposed designs

While Renfrewshire Council supports the ideas behind the study, it is not required to deliver them.

Cllr Nicolson said: "It's important to stress these are not concrete plans - they are a set of ideas designed to spark a conversation about what might be possible over the next decade."

Paisley has seen a number of investments in the past few years, including a £100m plan to develop venues and outdoor spaces in the centre of town.

Funding for the first phase of the Glasgow Metro, which would connect Glasgow Airport and the main train station in Paisley, was agreed between council leaders early in January.