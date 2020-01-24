Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at Sadlers Wells Court at about 22:20 on Thursday

A woman has died after a fire at a block of high rise flats in South Lanarkshire.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene at Sadlers Wells Court in the Long Calderwood area of East Kilbride after the alarm was raised at around 22:20 on Thursday.

The body of a 65-year-old woman was recovered from a property within the block.

Fire crews were still at the scene on Friday morning.

Police also attended the incident.

A police spokesman said: "The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and the body of a 65-year-old woman was recovered from the property.

"A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

"A joint investigation will be carried out with the SFRS to establish the cause of the fire."