Image copyright bees nees media/BBC Image caption Tom Alexander died at the age of 85 last week

Some of Scotland's best-known entertainers have gathered to bid a final farewell to a veteran of the industry.

The funeral of Scottish traditional music star Tom Alexander took place in Clydebank on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old was one half of The Alexander Brothers who toured the world in a career spanning more than 50 years.

Mr Alexander's death was announced by the Gaiety Theatre in Ayr last week.

Tom and his 79-year-old brother Jack, who died in 2013, started their professional career in 1958.

Image caption Tom, left, and Jack, who were awarded MBEs in 2004, had their first hit single in 1964 with Nobody's Child which sold more than The Beatles in Scotland

The pair, from Cambusnethan in North Lanarkshire, were awarded MBEs for services to entertainment.

After Jack died, Tom occasionally performed as a solo act.

End of an era

The brothers were both classically trained and played from a young age, with Jack on the piano and Tom on the accordion.

Among their career highlights was a show at the Sydney Opera House in the mid-1980s and co-starring with Shirley Bassey at the London Palladium in 1967.

Among the mourners was variety veteran Johnnie Beattie and his daughter Maureen, who saw it as "the end of an era".

Image caption Entertainer Johnnie Beattie and his actress daughter Maureen Beattie attended the funeral

Johnnie said: "When they were at their peak, they were bigger in Scotland than The Beatles. People think I am making that up but they were enormous in terms of box office.

"We had some happy memories together. We formed HUGS - the Heid Up Golf Society and even got ties made.

"He was a legend".

During the service singer Alasdair Gillies recounted a tale from their time touring America.

Image caption Sally Logan went on tour with the Alexander Brothers to the US

He said: "When they went through immigration in Detroit and the immigration officer said: 'Where you guys from?', Jack said: 'We're from Cambusnethan'.

"Then Tom said: 'Jack, he'll no' know where Cambusnethan is, tell him we're from Wishaw."

Scottish theatre star Sally Logan and her husband Joe Gordon were happy to pay their respects and share their memories.

Ms Logan said: "I went on the first overseas trip to Canada and America with them and Andy Stewart in 1964. I have worked with them so many times and they were wonderful to work with - so easy-going.

"They had so many wonderful events in their life. They just called themselves two painters and decorators. They were so well-loved and always good with their fans. They won't be forgotten - their music will live on."