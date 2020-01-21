Image copyright Mowi

Norwegian fish farming giant Mowi has revealed that tens of thousands of salmon have escaped from one of its sites off Colonsay.

The company said a cage was damaged when Storm Brendan passed through the area last week.

Almost 74,000 fish escaped through a tear in the cage netting.

The incident is the third major escape from Mowi's new generation of high capacity offshore sites in Scotland in just over a year.

Last October and in November 2018 more than 48,000 salmon escaped from the firm's Hellisay site in the Western Isles.