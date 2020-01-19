Image copyright Google Image caption Shots were fired in Salmona Street late on Thursday

Detectives have released details of a stolen car believed to have been used by gunmen who fired shots at a house in the north of Glasgow.

The property in Salmona Street, in the Hamiltonhill area, was targeted at about 23:30 on Thursday.

Police said a stolen purple Nissan Pulsar, registration SE66KNN may have been used by the suspects.

Officers said at least two people left the vehicle before the shots were fired.

The car then sped off in the direction of Auckland Street.

Stolen in North Ayrshire

The Nissan was found burnt out on Manse Road, Bearsden, about six miles away, on Friday.

It has now emerged it was stolen from Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on Thursday 5 December.

Anyone who may have seen the car between that date and Friday is asked to contact Police Scotland.

No one was injured in the shooting and a force spokeswoman said extensive inquiries were ongoing.

This includes a major trawl of CCTV in the area.

Det Insp John Morrison said: "We believe that the purple Nissan Pulsar may have been used by those who discharged the firearm and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle to get in touch.

"I would also ask anyone who has private CCTV or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage to check the footage for anything of significance which may assist in our inquiries."