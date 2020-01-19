Image copyright @Scottish_Duggy Image caption Two fire crews responded to the blaze at The Fort shopping centre.

A low emission double decker bus was destroyed after it was deliberately set on fire outside a shopping centre in Glasgow.

Firefighters were called to The Fort, near Easterhouse, at about 18:00 on Saturday.

An eyewitness tweeted that the blaze started on the top deck, at the rear of the First Bus vehicle.

Image copyright @Scottish_Duggy Image caption An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the blaze

Police Scotland said the incident was being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines responded to the alert at the centre, which is just off the M8 motorway.

The crews spent just over an hour at the scene before they were stood down.

First Glasgow is investing £100m in cleaner buses as the Low Emission Zone comes into force in Glasgow.

New emission restrictions are being phased in, with all bus journeys required to meet the new standards by the end of 2022.