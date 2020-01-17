Image copyright Google Image caption Shots were fired in Salmona Street late on Thursday

Shots have been fired at a house in the north of Glasgow.

The attack took place in Salmona Street in the Hamiltonhill area at about 23:30 on Thursday. No-one was injured.

Police officers who are investigating the incident said the shots were fired by the occupants of a dark four-door car. They were last seen driving off in the direction of Auckland Street.

A senior detective said it was "not a random attack", describing it as "incredibly reckless".

Officers have started to check security video images from the area.

Det Insp John Morrison said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the car on Salmona Street or the surrounding area on Thursday night to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who has private CCTV to check the footage for anything of significance which may assist our inquiries. If you were driving in the area and your car is equipped with a dashcam I would also ask you to check the footage too.

"Patrols will be carried out by uniformed officers in the area to provide reassurance while we continue with our investigation."