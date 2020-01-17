Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Connelly was last seen heading home after a night out with a friend in Glasgow city centre

Detectives investigating the discovery of a man's body in a Glasgow canal say they want to speak to three men.

John Connelly, 28, was found at Speirs Wharf in Cowcaddens on 22 July 2019.

CCTV had showed him at the underpass at Garscube Road seven days earlier, where police believe he was involved in an incident that left him with injuries to his head and body.

They have appealed for three men who were nearby at about 22:25 on the night of Monday 15 July to come forward.

The men were in a group and are described as being white, aged between 30 and 45 years old and all spoke with Scottish accents.

They were wearing jeans and sports clothing at the time.

Unexplained

Police said the men could hold vital information to the inquiry.

They have already established that Mr Connelly was with a friend in the city centre on 15 July between 20:00 and 22:00.

He was spotted walking on Buchanan Street and passing the bus station and Buchanan Galleries at about 22:00. He was also seen on Sauchiehall Street and West Nile Street.

Image copyright Google Image caption John Connelly's body was pulled from the water at Speirs Wharf, Port Dundas

At about 22:10 he stopped outside a property on Renfrew Street before walking off.

Mr Connelly was also seen on Dundasvale Court, before being captured on CCTV at the Garscube Road underpass.

Officers, who are treating the 28-year-old's death as unexplained, believe he was assaulted at the underpass near to, or at the stairs, leading from Garscube Road.

He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes down the sleeves, black joggers and royal blue Nike trainers.

Det Insp John Morrison said Mr Connelly's family felt "added anguish and sorrow" over his death because they did not know what happened to him.

He added: "I am appealing to these three men to contact us, they may think they don't know anything but I am asking them to let us be the judge of that.

"A small piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could be vital to us as we build up a picture of what has happened."