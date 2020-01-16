Milly Main's parents demand fatal accident inquiry

Image copyright Kimberly Darroch Image caption Milly Main died after contracting an infection at the Royal Hospital for Children

The parents of a child who died after contracting an infection in a troubled Glasgow hospital have called for a fatal accident inquiry.

In a letter to the Lord Advocate, Kimberly Darroch and Neil Main said the circumstances of Milly's death "gives rise to many questions".

The 10-year-old died in August 2017 after treatment for leukaemia at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC).

Wards were closed at the hospital for some time due to contaminated water.

Anas Sarwar, Labour MSP for Glasgow, confirmed that Milly's parents instructed Thompsons solicitors to send the letter, which acts as a referral of the death to the procurator fiscal. The death was not reported by the health board at the time.

The letter states the family were "denied the basic human dignity" of grieving Milly's death because "they still do not know what really happened or why."

It concludes: "There is clear evidence that the health board did not follow established and necessary protocols and procedures by failing to report Milly's death to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. In short, the family have no trust or faith in anything that they are told by the health board."

Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board has been approached for comment.

Image caption The Royal Hospital for Children is next door to the QEUH

Ms Darroch said the family were calling for an FAI to "uncover the truth".

She said: "It has been incredibly painful for us to relive Milly's death, with bits of information slowly being fed to us thanks only to the work of brave NHS whistleblowers, Anas Sarwar and the media.

"The health board has let us down at every step of the way and kept us in the dark.

"We believe Milly would still be alive today if the managers had listened to all the warnings of infection risk when the QEUH first opened. We have lost all faith in the health board and its leadership."

A Crown spokesman confirmed it had received correspondence on behalf of the family of Milly Main, adding "we will respond in due course".

'An utter disgrace'

Milly had a successful stem cell transplant in July 2017 and was making a good recovery when the following month her Hickman line, a catheter used to administer drugs, became infected. Milly went into toxic shock and died days later.

Her death certificate lists a Stenotrophomonas infection of the Hickman line among the possible causes of death but Ms Darroch says the family were kept in the dark about a potential link to contaminated water problems at the hospital.

Mr Sarwar has supported the family from Lanark after a hospital inspection report was leaked to him by whistleblowers.

The QEUH 2015 inspection report ranked infection control measures as "high risk" in several areas just two days after the hospital opened.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) insisted the hospital campus had a "safe and effective water supply" and all inspection reports had been acted upon.

Mr Sarwar said Milly's family had been "drip-fed" information about their daughter's death, branding the treatment "an utter disgrace".

He said: "If this had happened in the private sector there would be a criminal investigation, which is why there now needs to be a fatal accident inquiry. This is the very least the family deserves.

"I hope the Lord Advocate responds positively to this request on behalf of a grieving family."

The Scottish government previously said it was "examining in detail" the separate material Mr Sarwar had highlighted.