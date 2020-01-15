Image copyright Google Image caption The venues had been operating at a loss for several years

More than 30 full and part-time staff have been made redundant at the Glasgow School of Art bar and club after liquidators were appointed.

The venues, which had been operating at a loss for several years, closed to the public indefinitely in November.

Their financial problems were worsened by the two fires which closed large parts of the school in 2014 and 2018.

Liquidator MHA Henderson Loggie said the board that ran the venues had been unable to secure their future.

Staff had previously staged a protest outside the venues after being told their hours could not be guaranteed.

The venues had been managed by the commercial arm of Glasgow School of Art Student Association (GSASA), a charity funded by a grant from the art school.

GSASA employed one full-time and two part-time members of staff, as well as 29 people on zero-hours contracts.

'Tough conditions'

Shona Campbell, of MHA Henderson Loggie, said: "Despite considerable efforts, the board has been unable to establish a sustainable future for the business against a backdrop of continued tough trading conditions.

"All staff were made redundant with immediate effect, although all casual staff members ceased work at the end of October last year. We will provide support for those who qualify to obtain their full entitlements."

A spokesman for GSASA Ltd said it had "engaged with key stakeholders with the aim of putting the company on a sustainable financial footing".

He added: "Unfortunately, this engagement has proved unsuccessful and the company's board has been left with no option but to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect."