Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict primary school in Glasgow.

The alarm was raised at the former St Stephen's Primary on Pinkston Drive in the Sighthill area of the city shortly after 19:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances were dealing with a "well-developed fire".

Pictures posted on social media showed the roof of the building ablaze and thick plumes of black smoke which were visible from the M8.

An SFRS spokesman said there are no reported casualties and officers are expected to be at the scene overnight.

The school has been replaced by the new £22m Sighthill Community Campus, which opened in November.