Image copyright Google Image caption PBH Superstore on Sandbank Street, Maryhill was the first to be robbed

Police are investigating after three Glasgow convenience stores were targeted by a man with a handgun.

He attempted to rob the shops - in Maryhill, Ruchill and Milngavie - within two hours on the same night.

The first robbery took place at 20:10 on Saturday at the PBH Superstore on Sandbank Street, Maryhill.

The man threatened staff with a handgun, demanding money before making off with a small three-figure sum of cash.

Then at 21:15, a man entered a Shop Smart store on Bilsland Drive in Ruchill. Staff there refused to hand over any cash and the suspect left empty-handed.

Image copyright Google Image caption The second target was the Shop Smart store on Bilsland Drive in Ruchill but staff refused to hand over money.

At about 21:45. a third incident took place at the Scotmid Convenience Store on South Mains Road, Milngavie.

A handgun was again used to threaten staff and the man left with an unknown sum of money.

Officers believe the same suspect is involved in all three incidents.

He is described as between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in tall, of slim to medium build, wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a balaclava covering his face, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Image copyright Google Image caption The last attempt took place at the Scotmid Convenience Store on South Mains Road,

Det Sgt Neil Guy said: "Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of these robberies and attempted robberies.

"Each of the staff members has been left evidently shaken and there are additional patrols in the area for the time being."

He urged anyone with information to contact police. He also asked anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.