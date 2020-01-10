Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Craig Corrall (pictured) and David Callaghan murdered Owen Hassan in Pollokshaws in November 2018

Two men who killed a man outside his mother's Glasgow pub have both been given life sentences.

Craig Corrall, 39, and David Callaghan, 30, attacked Owen Hassan with knives or machetes in Pollokshaws in 2018.

The 30 year-old father died after being repeatedly stabbed outside the Old Stag Inn.

Corrall has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years and six months while Callaghan will serve at least 20 years in prison.

The High Court in Glasgow previously heard how Corrall had been "prepared to do 20 years" after discovering that Mr Hassan had been seeing his ex-partner.

'Pre-meditated and vicious'

Lord Woolman told the pair the attack was "pre-mediated and vicious".

He said: "In a victim impact statement, his mother said she cannot describe the physical pain she feels daily, the sickness in her stomach and the ache in her heart."

He added that the jury rejected claims the killers had been victims of "mistaken identity".

Image caption Owen Hassan was stabbed through the heart during the attack

Mr Hassan's mother Ann Marie Lynch told the trial how she found her dying son "covered in blood" after he was stabbed through the heart on 7 November 2018.

Miss Lynch: "I was trying to get a phone to call an ambulance. I was just trying to help him."

The 55 year-old also went after Mr Hassan's attackers as they fled.

Her friend James Nolan also came to Mr Hassan's aid and tried to shield Miss Lynch from her son's gruesome injuries.

He told the trial how one of the attackers "strolled" away after the killing.

'Butcher's knife'

Mr Nolan: "The guy turned around and just stared at me. He had a weapon. There was no speech, nothing.

"It was a butcher's knife. It was big...seriously big."

Corrall's former partner Stephanie Kinnaird told detectives they had been together for eight years before she had a brief relationship with Mr Hassan in 2018.

She told the trial she was forced to block Corrall's number after he bombarded her with abusive and threatening texts.

The 28-year-old said it became apparent that he was aware of her relationship with Mr Hassan,

One message stated: "I told you. It's me or him who dies..."

Another included: "You mean nothing to me...and remember I am prepared to die or do 20 years."

A further text claimed Corrall would go to jail "as long as its worth it".

The trial heard that he had boasted to a friend about the killing.

The sentencing court heard that both men continued to protest their innocence.