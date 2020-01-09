Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ramsay Stevenson (left) was driving the car when it crashed last October. Passenger Cameron Donaldson (right) died eight days later in hospital

A learner driver who caused the death of his friend after a police chase has been jailed for five years.

Ramsay Stevenson took a cocktail of drugs hours before the fatal crash in Baillieston, Glasgow in 2018.

Passenger Cameron Donaldson, 20, died and a woman who was in the car was badly hurt.

Stevenson, 21, was sentenced after earlier admitting to causing death by dangerous driving. He was banned from driving for 11 years and six months.

The crash happened after Stevenson accelerated away from police who followed his Vauxhall Meriva for six miles as he reached speeds of 90mph.

A judge at the High Court on Glasgow heard he was on bail at the time for other driving offences.

'Words inadequate'

Lord Matthews said no sentence could compensate for the loss of Mr Donaldson to his family.

The judge told Stevenson: "I have read a heart-rending statement from his mother in which she has set out in words what the death has meant to her.

"I am sure she found mere words to be inadequate."

Police spotted Stevenson driving out of a Tesco car park in the city's Shettleston in the early hours of 1 October 2018.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police followed Stevenson after spotting him leaving a Tesco car park in Shettleston

He only held a provisional licence and had no insurance. The Vauxhall had also been declared off-road.

Prosecutor Lynsay MacDonald said Stevenson was ordered to pull in, but he instead "accelerated away".

The chase went into nearby Springboig then on to the A8 in Baillieston before police were ordered to give up.

Stevenson lost control of the car and hit a tree.

'Drugs in his system'

Front seat passenger Pauline McDowell , 27, was trapped in the car with factory worker Cameron Donaldson slumped in the back.

Stevenson ran away and was later found hiding under a tree in a garden.

Mr Donaldson had massive internal injuries. He suffered a brain injury and died eight days later.

Ms McDowell had bleeding on the brain as well as fractures and spent two weeks in hospital.

The court heard Stevenson suffered a ruptured liver. and it was during blood tests that drugs were found in his system.

It could not be said exactly when the substances were taken, but he was found to have taken amphetamine, ecstasy and etizolam drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Stevenson and Mr Donaldson had been friends since nursery school.

Bob Mitchell, defending, said: "He considered Cameron Donaldson to be a close friend.

"He has repeatedly described himself struggling that his actions caused the death."