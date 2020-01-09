Murder probe launched after prisoner found dead

Image copyright SPS Image caption Brownlie was discovered in his cell at HMP Low Moss on Monday.

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a prisoner at HMP Low Moss in East Dunbartonshire.

Darren Brownlie, 47, was discovered in his cell at the prison, near Bishopbriggs, on Monday.

The death is being treated as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.

A Police Scotland spokesman said four men initially arrested in connection with the death were later released pending further inquiries.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed an incident took place at the jail, which opened in 2012, but a spokeswoman said she was unable to comment on a "live investigation".