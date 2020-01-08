Image copyright Spindrift Image caption James Spiers hit another car and then Mrs Gillespie after going through a red light

A woman died from horrific injuries nine days after being struck by a car which had gone through a red light, a court has heard.

One of Pauline Gillespie's legs was severed and she also suffered a fatal brain injury in the collision.

The 55-year-old had been unloading shopping before she was struck by James Spiers' car outside her home in Glasgow's Anniesland in November 2018.

Spiers pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Sentence was deferred at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The court had heard that Spiers hit mother-of-one Mrs Gillespie after causing a bump with another car when he went through a red light.

'Ruined lives'

When police arrived on the scene, Spiers told them he had checked on the woman driving the other car, but claimed he did not realise he had struck Mrs Gillespie.

Officers found Mrs Gillespie lying on the road conscious while Spiers, from Patna, East Ayrshire, was in his car.

Prosecutor Ruth Ross Davie said that a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as brain injury. Mrs Gillespie had also suffered a broken pelvis and fractured ribs.

Defence lawyer Euan Cameron said: "It is clear Mrs Gillespie was a much loved and valued mother, friend and wife.

"Mr Spiers has asked me to convey his apologies to her family and does so with the realisation his remorse must inevitably offer little consolation.

"He says not a day goes by that he doesn't think about Mrs Gillespie and her family. As a consequence of his actions, lives have been ruined."

Spiers was bailed pending sentence at the end of January.