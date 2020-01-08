Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager admitted eight charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

A boy on street valium who forced his way into a disabled man's home and repeatedly stabbed him with a piece of glass has been detained for 18 months.

George Crozier, 54, feared he was going to die during the attack at his home in New Stevenston, Motherwell.

The 16-year-old admitted eight charges including assaulting and robbing the wheelchair user to the danger of his life, housebreaking and theft.

A court heard the boy was 15 at the time of the attack on 8 September 2018.

He struck just a week after he was freed for involvement in raids at a pub and shop in Uddingston.

'Very aggressive'

The High Court in Glasgow was told that Mr Crozier was at home when he heard windows being smashed in the early hours.

He tried to prevent the teenager forcing his way in, but was stabbed with a piece of glass, causing serious injuries to his left arm.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: "The boy was very aggressive...smashing side windows and panels in the front door.

"Mr Crozier was terrified for his life. He tried to defend himself as best he could."

The boy ransacked the house, tried to drag a safe from a cupboard and stole tobacco.

His prints were found in the house and Mr Crozier identified him as his attacker, but despite this a decision was taken to release him, judge Lady Stacey was told.

Drug debt

He went on to steal from a house in Motherwell where a schoolgirl was home alone in November 2018.

The boy was then charged and allowed home and within 30 minutes was back at the girl's door threatening to assault a relative.

He was arrested, later bailed by a sheriff - and went on to breach a curfew three times.

Solicitor advocate Rhona Anderson, defending, told the court the boy had been taking street valium at the time of the attack on Mr Crozier.

She added: "He was under pressure to pay a drug debt. He accepts his behaviour was despicable."