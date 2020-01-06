Image caption The pensioner's body was discovered on Friday

The death of an elderly man in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of the 86-year-old was found in a garden in Jackson Place at about 17:50 on Friday.

The pensioner's death was initially treated as unexplained. However, following a post-mortem examination police confirmed it was not suspicious.

The incident resulted in a large police presence with multiple police vehicles parked outside the property.

Forensic officers also attended the scene and a tent was erected in the grounds of the house.