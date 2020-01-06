Image copyright Universal Image caption Sam Mendes directs the World War One drama 1917

The Scottish screenwriter behind award-winning war drama 1917 has said she is "immensely proud" to have worked on the film.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 32, from Shawlands in Glasgow wrote the script with director Sam Mendes after landing a staff writer job on Showtime's horror series Penny Dreadful.

Scenes for 1917 were shot at the A-listed Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow.

The film was crowned best film drama at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Sam Mendes also picked up the award for best director at the Los Angeles ceremony.

As well as the award win, Ms Wilson-Cairns said on Instagram her highlights of the evening included meeting Jennifer Anniston, Taylor Swift and Rachel Weiss.

She also tweeted: "So many incredible men and women worked on this film. I'm lucky and immensely proud to have been one of them."

'Avert future catastrophe'

Listed on Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2017, Wilson-Cairns first caught Hollywood's attention in 2014 with her sci-fi thriller debut Aether.

Having completed her work on 1917, she told The Guardian that her grandfather, despite not having served in the armed forces, gave her a thorough education about war and its consequences.

She said: "He told me that understanding history is the only way to avert future catastrophe. The first world war was the stupidest thing humanity ever did to each other.

"But although it was misguided, those men were also fighting for a free and united Europe. And somehow that's under threat again, out of sheer madness and folly and political gain. Peace is so tenuous. I pray to God that we don't have the same outcome."

1917 follows two British soldiers in France who are given a mission to deliver a message warning another battalion they are about to walk into a German trap.

It was inspired by a story the director's grandfather told him as a child.

"I really hoped this means people will turn up and see it on the big screen as intended," he said as he took to the stage with his film's cast and crew.