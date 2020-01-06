Image copyright Google Image caption The man was knoced down on Glasgow Road, Hamilton, at about 19:35 on Sunday.

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Hamilton.

Police said the incident, which involved a silver Seat Ibiza, happened on Glasgow Road, Burnbank, at about 19:35 on Sunday.

The 47-year-old man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman said the road was closed for about seven hours and urged anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Sgt Andy Shearer said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the victim and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would ask that anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to get in contact."