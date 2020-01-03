Image caption A Land Rover struck seven pedestrians after mounting the pavement

A pedestrian who was seriously hurt when a car mounted the pavement in East Dunbartonshire on Boxing Day has died.

The 60-year-old was in a critical condition with a serious head injury after the crash which also injured six other people, two of them seriously.

Police confirmed she died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday.

Road policing officers are continuing to try to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

The collision took place on Manse Road in Bearsden at about 16:55 on Thursday 26 December.

A grey Land Rover struck seven pedestrians before crashing into a parked vehicle.

A precaution

The 60-year old woman was left in a critical condition, two women, aged 21 and 65, and a 15-year-old boy had serious injures, while another two women, aged 45 and 52, and a 50-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The 64-year-old female driver was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Police Scotland has asked anyone who may have information to come forward.

An eyewitness described the aftermath of the crash as "total carnage".

A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.