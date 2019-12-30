Image copyright Google Image caption A 25-year-old man was found dead in a house in Millcroft Road, Cumbernauld

Police are treating the death of a 25-year-old man in North Lanarkshire as "unexplained".

The body of the man was discovered in a property in Cumbernauld's Millcroft Road on Sunday morning.

On social media, local people reported seeing police in forensic suits at the house.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police were made aware of the death of a 25-year-old man in a property on Millcroft Road at 11.40am on Sunday.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.