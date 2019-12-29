Renowned Scottish author and artist Alasdair Gray has died, his publisher has confirmed.

The 85-year-old was known for novels such as Lanark (1981) and the award-winning Poor Things (1992), which are both set in Glasgow where he was born.

His public murals are visible across the city, with further pieces on display in the V&A and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

He died on Sunday at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

His family said he wanted to leave his body to science so there would be no funeral.

'Extraordinary person'

Relatives released a statement through Mr Gray's publisher Canongate. It said: "Early this morning we lost a deeply loved member of our family. Alasdair was an extraordinary person; very talented and, even more importantly, very humane.

"He was unique and irreplaceable and we will miss him greatly. We would like to thank Alasdair's many friends for their love and support, especially in recent years.

"Together with the staff of the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Glasgow, who treated him and us with such care and sensitivity during his short illness."

Francis Bickmore, Gray's editor and publishing director at Canongate, said: "What sad news this is that Alasdair Gray is gone. It seems hard to believe that Alasdair was mortal and might ever leave us.

"No one single figure has left such a varied legacy - or missed so many deadlines - as Alasdair Gray.

"At least through Gray's phenomenal body of work he leaves a legacy that will outlive us all. His voice of solidarity and compassion for his fellow citizens, and his forward-looking vision is cause for great celebration and remembrance."

A writer in residence at the University of Glasgow in the 1970s, Mr Gray was described as a "strong and close friend" of the institution.

University principal professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said: "Alasdair Gray was one of the true greats of Scottish art and literature.

"It is with great sadness that we mark his passing, but the many works he produced, from his magnificent novel Lanark to the inspiring murals that adorn the city ensure that his legacy will live on for many years to come."