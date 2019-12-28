Image copyright Samantha McCrae

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a blaze at a five-storey building in the south side of Glasgow.

The fire broke out at Riverford Road in the Pollokshaws area just after 19:00 on Friday.

At the height of the incident, 15 fire engines were at the scene. It is believed the building was a block of flats in the process of being built.

In the early hours of Friday a man died following a flat fire in Parnie Street in the Trongate area of the city.

Police said the man was brought out of the building and treated by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are under way to establish the cause of the fire.

In another incident, two people were taken to hospital after a fire in a multi-storey block of flats in Kirkton Avenue in the Knightswood area of Glasgow just before 05:00 on Friday.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in a property on the 22nd floor of the building.