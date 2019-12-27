Image copyright Google Image caption Security staff were assaulted outside the bank in Main street on Friday morning

Police are hunting two men who robbed security staff delivering money to a bank in Glasgow.

The two staff were outside a bank in Main Street, Baillieston, at about 02:10 on Friday when they were approached by two men.

One of the suspects assaulted one of the staff members before making off with a large sum of cash.

The staff member was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment.

'Scottish accents'

The suspects fled the scene in a green Vauxhall Adam car which was recovered a short distance away.

They then got into a silver-coloured car and left the area.

The suspects are both described as speaking with Scottish accents, with one man of stocky build wearing a grey tracksuit and the other of slimmer build wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Similar incident

Det Sgt Graham McCreadie from Govan CID said: "Fortunately the staff members were not injured but have been left understandably shaken by the incident.

"The robbery happened while many would have been asleep but I would ask that anyone who has private CCTV in the area checks their systems for any footage of the incident, the suspects, or the vehicles prior to, or after, the robbery.

He also urged motorists using Glasgow Road or driving in the Baillieston area overnight to check their dash-cam devices.

He said police were continuing to investigate a similar incident on Smithycroft Road on Tuesday 17 December and seeking to establish any link.