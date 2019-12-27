Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out on the 22nd floor of Dunvegan court in Knightswood

Fire crews have been tackling two flat fires in Glasgow in the early hours of Friday.

Three people were treated - two in hospital - after a blaze on the 22nd floor of a high rise in Kirkton Avenue in Knightswood.

Four appliances and an aerial unit were sent to Dunvegan Court at at 04:56. The fire has been put out.

Earlier, Scottish Fire and Rescue were called to Parnie Street in the Trongate area of the city centre at 01:35.

Residents were evacuated while crews fought the fire on the second floor of the three-storey building.

It is not known if there were any casualties.