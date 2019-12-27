Pedestrians injured in Boxing Day crash in Bearsden
A number of pedestrians have been injured in a crash in Bearden in East Dunbartonshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Manse Road at about 16:55 on Thursday.
Two 4x4 vehicles - a Range Rover Evoke and a Jaguar F-Pace, were involved. It is understood some of the casualties have been seriously injured.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are at the scene and an investigation is under way."
The road reopened at about 22:00.