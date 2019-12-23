Man in court after alleged firearms incident outside Glasgow pub
- 23 December 2019
A man has appeared in court following alleged gun crimes outside a Glasgow pub.
Francis Smith was held after an incident at Nico's bar in Sauchiehall Street on Saturday evening.
The 32 year-old, from Glasgow, faced two assault charges and four firearms charges.
He made no plea during the hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court and he was remanded in custody.