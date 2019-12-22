Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested after firearms incident outside Glasgow pub

  • 22 December 2019
Nico's Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident took place outside the bar on Saturday evening

A man has been arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old is alleged to have been in possession of a gun outside Nico's Cafe Bar in the city's Sauchiehall Street.

The incident happened about 18:35 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the weapon has since been recovered.

