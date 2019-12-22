Man arrested after firearms incident outside Glasgow pub
- 22 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Glasgow.
The 32-year-old is alleged to have been in possession of a gun outside Nico's Cafe Bar in the city's Sauchiehall Street.
The incident happened about 18:35 on Saturday.
Police Scotland said the weapon has since been recovered.