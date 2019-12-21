Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was approached by a man and a woman before the attack

A 24-year-old woman has been seriously injured in an early-morning attack in Lanarkshire.

Police said she was approached by a man and a woman on Kingarth Street, Hamilton, before being assaulted with a "bladed weapon".

The attack took place at about 03:30. The victim was treated at Wishaw General Hospital for a serious injury to her face.

Officers investigating the incident want to speak to anyone who saw it.

Det Con Craig Jolly said: "I am appealing to anyone who was on Kingarth Street or the surrounding area around this time who may have witnessed the attack, saw a man and a woman running away or saw any suspicious activity to contact the police as soon as possible.

"I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time to check back."