Castlemilk murder suspect held on European Arrest Warrant
- 19 December 2019
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Glasgow more than two years ago have arrested a suspect on a European Arrest Warrant.
Jamie Lee, 23, died after an incident in Castlemilk, in the south of the city, on 8 July, 2017.
Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man had been arrested abroad.
The force said the man would now be subject to extradition procedures.