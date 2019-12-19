Glasgow & West Scotland

Castlemilk murder suspect held on European Arrest Warrant

  • 19 December 2019
Jamie Lee
Image caption Jamie Lee was 23 when he died after an incident in Castlemilk

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Glasgow more than two years ago have arrested a suspect on a European Arrest Warrant.

Jamie Lee, 23, died after an incident in Castlemilk, in the south of the city, on 8 July, 2017.

Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man had been arrested abroad.

The force said the man would now be subject to extradition procedures.

