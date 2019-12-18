Image copyright Arrochar MRT Image caption Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team on Monday's rescue of the hillwalkers

Two hillwalkers were caught in an avalanche in Argyll just days after the start of Scotland's avalanche information season.

They sustained minor injuries in the snow slide in the mountains above Bridge of Orchy on Monday.

Members of Arrochar, Oban, Glencoe, Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland and police went to their aid.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service started issuing its daily reports on snow conditions last Friday.

The new season started amid wintry conditions which have continued into this week.

On Wednesday, Lomond Mountain Rescue Team warned of "full winter" conditions at the summit of Ben Lomond.

Cornices, ledges of snow that can be the cause of avalanches, have formed over the north face of the 990m (3,248ft) mountain.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) assesses snow and avalanche conditions in six mountain areas from mid-December to mid-April.

The areas are Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.

SAIS has described the potential avalanche hazard in Glen Coe and Lochaber as "considerable" and "moderate" in the other areas.