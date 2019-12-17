Glasgow & West Scotland

Glasgow health board to take legal action over hospital contractor

  • 17 December 2019
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has instructed legal action against a contractor involved in the construction of its biggest hospital.

Brookfield Multiplex was responsible for the design and construction of the £575m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) complex in Glasgow.

There have been problems at the hospitals since it opened in 2015.

Lawyers have been instructed to raise court proceedings against the contractor "as a matter of urgency".

Public inquiry planned

A public inquiry is expected to look at how the design, handover and maintenance contributed to effective infection control at the QEUH complex.

It will also cover the new children's hospital in Edinburgh, which also involved Brookfield Multiplex.

This was due to open in 2017, but will now not be ready until next autumn at the earliest after serious problems with the ventilation system. were uncovered.

