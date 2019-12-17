Image copyright Getty Images

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has instructed legal action against a contractor involved in the construction of its biggest hospital.

Brookfield Multiplex was responsible for the design and construction of the £575m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) complex in Glasgow.

There have been problems at the hospitals since it opened in 2015.

Lawyers have been instructed to raise court proceedings against the contractor "as a matter of urgency".

Last month, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was placed in "special measures" following issues over infection prevention, management and control at the hospitals.

In January it emerged that two patients at the QEUH had died after contracting a fungal infection linked to pigeon droppings.

In November it came to light that two children who had died in 2017 at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which is part of the complex, were treated on a ward affected by water contamination.

That year it was also announced that cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower would be replaced, at a cost to the taxpayer of £6m.

In 2018 a panel fell from the 10th floor of the QEUH, shattering near the front entrance. No-one was injured, but safety netting was erected around the hospital.

Reports claimed panels had fallen from the building on at least three occasions since it opened. The health board said an investigation into what caused the fall was inconclusive.

Public inquiry planned

A public inquiry is expected to look at how the design, handover and maintenance contributed to effective infection control at the QEUH complex.

It will also cover the new children's hospital in Edinburgh, which also involved Brookfield Multiplex.

This was due to open in 2017, but will now not be ready until next autumn at the earliest after serious problems with the ventilation system. were uncovered.