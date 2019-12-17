Image copyright Getty Images

Properties in north Glasgow are experiencing interruptions to their water supply.

Scottish Water said customers in the G12, G20, G23, G41, G43, G44, G61 and G62 areas had been reporting problems from about 07:30.

The utility firm said it was on its way to investigate the problem but warned customers they may have no supply, low pressure or discoloured water.

The same postcode areas of Glasgow were affected by a fault on 7 December.

That incident saw about 20,000 homes left without water for a short period.