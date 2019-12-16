Image copyright PA

A health worker accused of stabbing herself outside a hospital in South Ayrshire has denied lying to police.

Donna Maxwell was injured in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital, in Ayr, last year.

The Ailsa site, the neighbouring Ayr Hospital, and nearby Queen Margaret Academy, were placed on lockdown as police investigated.

Ms Maxwell entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of wasting police time.

The incident on 22 November led to teams of uniformed police officers being drafted in to patrol the hospital grounds.

No one was allowed to enter or leave for about three hours.

Ms Maxwell spent two days in hospital recovering from a serious knife wound to her abdomen - but was arrested three weeks later and charged by police.

The 43-year-old had previously appeared before Ayr Sheriff Court in private but this was her first public appearance.

She is charged with wasting police time between 22 and 27 November last year by lying to police about what happened.

Prosecutors claim that - "on a number of occasions" - she informed officers she "had been assaulted and struck on the body with a knife" when she had not.

The single charge against her states that she lied to police officers at various addresses.

Ms Maxwell pled not guilty to the charge against her, and her lawyer lodged a number of documents in connection with the case.

Her bail was continued and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for next month.