Firefighters tackle blaze at Glasgow commercial building
- 16 December 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial building in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.
Crews were called to the fire in Seward Street just after 03:30.
A total of nine appliances are in attendance.
A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "Police are also in attendance as the fire is likely to cause significant traffic disruption this morning."