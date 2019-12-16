Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze at Glasgow commercial building

  • 16 December 2019
Kinning Park fire

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial building in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.

Crews were called to the fire in Seward Street just after 03:30.

A total of nine appliances are in attendance.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "Police are also in attendance as the fire is likely to cause significant traffic disruption this morning."

