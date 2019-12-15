Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

About 40 firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a major fire in a building in Glasgow city centre.

At the height of the blaze in Pitt Street, there were 10 fire appliances at the scene.

It spread from a commercial property to a four-storey residential building above but firefighters managed to "search and clear" the property, ensuring no-one was hurt.

The alarm was raised at 01:52 but the fire has now been extinguished.

Crews are still at the scene, working to make the area safe.

Area commander Garry MacKay, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It was a very challenging incident and crews worked incredibly hard to extinguish the fire and ensure all properties were searched and cleared.

"Firefighters are now aggressively cutting away parts of the building to ensure there is no hidden fire spread."

It was the second major fire in the city within a week.

About 200 people had to leave their homes after a fire ripped through a residential building at Lancefield Quay on Monday.