Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 1,500 cannabis plants were recovered from the farm

Police in Ayrshire have seized Class B drugs with a street value of £1m after searching a farm.

Officers searched the property in the Moscow area of Galston on Friday morning and found about 1,500 cannabis plants.

Two men, aged 28 and 29 have been arrested and are due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday,

Police urged local people with information on the sale or production of drugs to get in touch.

Det Insp Ross Black said: "This was a significant recovery of illegal drugs within the local area and I would like to thank those who provided vital information during our investigation.

"The selling and distribution of drugs will not be tolerated and we will act on all intelligence we receive. "