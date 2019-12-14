Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Egilsay Street in Milton

Police are treating the deliberate driving of a car at a man in Glasgow as attempted murder.

A 32-year-old man was attacked by a man who had just got out of a dark-coloured Ford Fiesta in Egilsay Street in Milton at 15:30 on Friday.

The driver of the car then drove deliberately into the victim, striking him before speeding off into Mingulay Crescent and then to Vallay Street.

The injured man is in a stable condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Det Sgt Stephen Palmer said: "Whilst we believe the injured man was the intended target of the attack, it doesn't make any difference to our investigation or to how seriously we are taking this incident.

"To assault someone in the middle of a residential street, in the middle of the day is dangerous and reckless.

"The man's attackers had a total disregard for the safety of others in the street or residents round about.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or who may have information that will assist our investigation to come forward."