Colin MacDonald death: Second man charged
- 13 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a man found on a street in North Lanarkshire.
Police said the 20-year-old would appear in court next week over the death of Colin MacDonald.
Mr MacDonald was found badly injured in the village of Greengairs in August, shortly after police were alerted to a disturbance at his home in Airdrie.
He died in hospital the following day. A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection his death in October.