Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighters tackle major blaze at Glasgow flats

  • 9 December 2019
Lancefield Quay fire Image copyright James Connolly

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a block of flats in Glasgow.

Eyewitnesses said at least seven fire engines and a command vehicle were at the scene at Lancefield Quay, on the north bank of the Clyde.

Images on social media showed parts of the building were well alight. There was no immediate word of any casualties.

Related Topics