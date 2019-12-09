Man's body found in burn in Clydebank park

Image copyright Google Image caption Dalmuir Park has been closed while officers carry out inquiries

A park has been closed in West Dunbartonshire after a man's body was found in a burn.

Police sealed off Dalmuir Park in Clydebank on Monday morning and are carrying out inquiries.

Officers have urged anyone who was in the park to come forward, particularly if they saw a man walking who may have had a dog with him on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Witnesses have been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.