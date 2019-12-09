Image caption HM Coastguard and police are involved in the search off Gourock

Police are continuing to search for a man missing in the Firth of Clyde since Saturday night.

Search teams were mobilised after the 55-year-old got into difficulties near Cardwell Bay, Gourock.

Two men, believed to be the missing man's sons, were rescued from a boat after the alarm was raised at about 23:35.

It is understood they had been trying to assist their father who was in a separate vessel.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams are no longer involved in the operation but police are conducting a shoreline search.

Greenock Coastguard were first alerted to help two small drifting vessels while they were attending another incident in the area.

A 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old were helped from one of the boats by Helensburgh RNLI lifeboat.

They were passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and the lifeboat returned to search for the third man on the second boat.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Police Scotland, Ministry of Defence police and coastguard teams from Kilgreggan and Greenock also joined the search.

Weather conditions at the time were poor with heavy rain, force five to seven winds and poor visibility.

The search was suspended at 04:00 on Sunday due to darkness and weather conditions.

It resumed on Sunday morning though stormy weather conditions meant the helicopter could not take part.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said teams terminated their search at 15:00 on Sunday, pending further information.

A spokesman for the RNLI said on Monday: "The lifeboat is no longer involved in the search and has been stood down, but searches of the shore will continue."