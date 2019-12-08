In pictures: Santas brave rain for Glasgow charity run
- 8 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thousands of runners braved wind and rain to turn Glasgow red and white for the annual Santa Dash.
The 5km (3.1 miles) route, which starts and finishes in George Square, has raised more than £350,000 since the inaugural event in 2006.
All images are subject to copyright.