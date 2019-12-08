Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Runners await the start of the race in Glasgow city centre

Thousands of runners braved wind and rain to turn Glasgow red and white for the annual Santa Dash.

The 5km (3.1 miles) route, which starts and finishes in George Square, has raised more than £350,000 since the inaugural event in 2006.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sea of Santas could be seen from the top of St Vincent Street

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The youngest participants were well wrapped up for the wet and chilly conditions

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One Santa acknowledges the crowds

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unlike most road races the event is open to children as well as adults

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Runners avoid the puddles as they head towards the finish line in George Square

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This Santa paused for a picture outside the Gallery of Modern Art

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These Santas forgot to bring their sleigh and had to catch the bus home after the race

All images are subject to copyright.