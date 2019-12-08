Glasgow & West Scotland

In pictures: Santas brave rain for Glasgow charity run

  • 8 December 2019
Smiling santas Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Runners await the start of the race in Glasgow city centre

Thousands of runners braved wind and rain to turn Glasgow red and white for the annual Santa Dash.

The 5km (3.1 miles) route, which starts and finishes in George Square, has raised more than £350,000 since the inaugural event in 2006.

Santas Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A sea of Santas could be seen from the top of St Vincent Street
Santas Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The youngest participants were well wrapped up for the wet and chilly conditions
Santa wave Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption One Santa acknowledges the crowds
Santa Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Unlike most road races the event is open to children as well as adults
Santas Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Runners avoid the puddles as they head towards the finish line in George Square
Santa Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This Santa paused for a picture outside the Gallery of Modern Art
Santas at the bus stop Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption These Santas forgot to bring their sleigh and had to catch the bus home after the race

